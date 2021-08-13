Man, 28, shot in stomach at Village Place apartments

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach early Friday in West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred about 6:15 a.m. at the Village Place apartments on Brandywine Road.

West Palm Beach police officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Tameca West, the city's assistant police chief, told WPTV that the shooter got away in a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.