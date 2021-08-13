Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Man, 28, shot in stomach at Village Place apartments

28-year-old taken to hospital in stable condition
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sean Sallis/WPTV
Police investigate a shooting at the Village Place apartment complex on Brandywine Road, Aug. 13, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
West Palm Beach police investigate shooting at Village Place apartments
Posted at 8:37 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 08:37:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach early Friday in West Palm Beach.

The shooting occurred about 6:15 a.m. at the Village Place apartments on Brandywine Road.

West Palm Beach police officers arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Tameca West, the city's assistant police chief, told WPTV that the shooter got away in a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.