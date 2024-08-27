Man, 28, facing charges after shooting man in BJ's Brewhouse parking lot in Tanger Outlets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse in Tanger Outlets at around 7:05 p.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 911 caller told dispatch that someone was shot and the gunman was walking north in the parking lot.

The caller's husband told police, he heard two gunshots at close range as he was getting in his car in the parking lot of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. When he turned his head, he saw the victim on the ground and the gunman walking from the scene with a black firearm in his hand, the affidavit said.

The caller rendered aid to the victim by applying towels to the gunshot wound to he victim's leg.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's hospital in stable condition.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said he was at the outlets shopping when he got into an argument with Mauricio Lopez. The victim told police he "didn't know why" Lopez shot him and that he "wished to press charges."

Lopez, 28, was located at the outlets and arrested. Detectives found a black Smith and Wesson firearm on him and two 9mm casings in the parking lot.

He faces aggravated battery and concealed firearm charges.