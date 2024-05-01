Man, 27, sentenced in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in Lantana

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man who plead guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian with his SUV in Lantana nearly two years ago was sentenced to state prison this week.

Christiano Phillip Wyndham Castronova, 27, plead guilty on Monday to leaving the scene of a crash involving death and fleeing or attempting to elude.

The judge sentenced Castronova to two years and 59 days in state prison, 11 years probation and a year on house arrest, according to the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on July 15, 2022 at around 6:27 p.m. on Jog Road, just south of Lantana Road. According to a PBSO report, Castronova was driving a white BMW and was changing lanes several times to pass slower traffic, when he struck Lesly Ulysse, who was attempting to cross Jog Road.

Ulysse, 52, was not utilizing a marked crosswalk to cross the road, a PBSO report said.

Once Castronova struck Ulysse, he drove past the victim, turned left and stopped for a brief time, then completed a U-turn and fled the scene heading south on Jog Road, PBSO said.

According to the report, witnesses said Castronova's SUV had front-end damage to the front bumper, grill and hood.

Deputies located Castronova and arrested him about 15 minutes after the crash. Ulysse died at the scene.

Castronova's sentence includes no possession or consumption of alcohol, having driver's license suspended for three years and taking medication as prescribed, the county attorney's office said.