Luxury condo association sues developers over 'misleading' construction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The condominium association for La Clara, a luxury high-rise condominium building in West Palm Beach, is suing the building’s developer over construction issues.

This lawsuit, WPTV found, is one of several cases where condominium associations are suing developers over construction issues.

WATCH: WPTV found several developers are facing similar lawsuits

Condo owners sue developers over construction defects

We found five associations, based mostly in Boca Raton, suing their building over construction issues. Three lawsuits were filed within the last three months, according to court records.

Nicholas Siegfried, who is the attorney for the condominium association at La Clara, called 1515 Flagler Condominium Association, said these types of cases are common. He said he hears from so many people unhappy with their brand new condo that he recommends people buy a condo already built.

“You know what you are buying,” Siegfried said. “You’re not relying on some glossy brochure because typically what’s in that glossy brochure, my experience, the developer doesn’t deliver.”

He said developers and realtors do a great job marketing these buildings, but Siegfried has said promises about buildings under construction can lead to frustration. In this case, those elements included a wine room, spiral staircase and bronze finish on windows.

WPTV Spiral staircase advertised as made out of glass.

Great Gulf, a Toronto-based developer, didn’t respond to our requests for comment about the lawsuit. However, the company has been fighting the suit since it was filed in February 2025. The company, according to city records, is building a new 31-story building with 97 units at 5400 North Flagler.

WPTV found several developers are facing similar lawsuits about new construction.

The Boca Beach Residences Condominium Association, Alina Boca Raton Condominium Association and the Royal Palm Residences Condominium Association have filed similar construction-related lawsuits against the developers for their building.

Each complaint was filed in state court within the last three months and filed against a different developer. Tower 115 Condominium Association filed a lawsuit against the developer for their building back in October 2023.

These lawsuits sometimes contain all the subcontractors who worked on the building as well. Siegfried said those subcontractors usually get named because of construction decencies the associations have identified.

