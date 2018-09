WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police said they are looking for a 64-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday.

The department said in a Tuesday morning tweet that Lorin Senn was last seen at a Best Western motel located on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Police said when he checked out of the motel on Sunday he was driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade, a rental vehicle that was later located in the city.

Call local law enforcement or West Palm Beach police if you know of his whereabouts.

We located Lorin Senn’s vehicle in #wpb but we still need your help locating him. #missing #WestPalmBeach pic.twitter.com/WWgzvanamr — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) September 4, 2018