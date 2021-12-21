Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Local firefighters deliver toys to pediatric patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Local firefighters deliver toys to pediatric patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital.
pb childrens hospital 2.png
Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 15:50:53-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pediatric patients at the Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in West Palm Beach received an extra special visit from Santa Claus Tuesday morning. 

Ol’ Saint Nick traded in his sleigh for a firetruck to surprise the children ahead of Christmas Day. 

Toys and gift cards were also distributed by local firefighters and the members of the Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society. 

This year marks the Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society's (F.O.O.L.S.) 17th annual Santa visit to Palm Beach Children's Hospital since the hospital opened in 2004. 

For more information about the organization, click here

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.