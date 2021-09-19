Local Cubans call for political asylum for Cuban YouTuber Alain Paparazzi

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Members from the local Cuban community rallied Saturday afternoon at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach in solidarity for popular Cuban YouTuber, Alain Paparazzi. According to demonstrators, Alain’s Youtube channel has shown the world the realities many Cubans lived in and heavily criticized the communist regime.

Alain, wife and daughter, fled Cuba in December after receiving several threats because of his videos.

Currently they are in the country Panama where he has applied for political asylum, but demonstrators said there too he has received threats from the Castro-Canel regime.

Local #Cubans are gathering at Jose Marti park in #WPB calling for US Govt. to grant political asylum for YouTuber from Cuba #AlainPaparazziCubano & continuing to push for freedom for the island nation. pic.twitter.com/S4Jlvwzl1P — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 18, 2021

Idalmis Machado was among those who gathered at the park.

"Lo están intimidando, le están diciendo que van por ellos que lo van a extraditar y llevar hacia Cuba,” said Machado in Spanish.

Machado says Alain is being intimidated by the communist regime and is coming to extradite them back.

In a post on his Instagram, Alain wrote he and his family have received a series of threats while in Panama from the Castro-Canel regime that forced him to suspend his Youtube show. He added he wasn’t allowed to continue denouncing the regime as his political asylum request is being processed.

“Their whole goal is to control and that is one example. All of us are as a result of exiles that came from Cuba and that’s why we're here,” said Melissa Cordero, a demonstrator. “Because our families went through it and now he’s going through it. He’s an example and that’s why we need to keep fighting the fight.”

Another demonstrator said that Alain needs refuge in this country and in this community.

Machado said she wants to see more support for Alain from U.S. political leaders.

“Estoy exigiendo un asilo político para Alain Paparazzi y su familia aquí en los Estados Unidos. No para mañana pero para hoy,” said Machado in Spanish.

Translation: “I am urging political asylum for Alain Paparazzi and his family here in the United States. Not for tomorrow but for today.”

