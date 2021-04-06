LGBTQ bar 'H.G. Roosters' in West Palm Beach has historic designation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — LGBTQ bar H.G. Roosters in West Palm Beach is known as the oldest gay bar in the state of Florida.

Roosters had to close its doors last May because of a fire. But on Monday, the city gave unanimous approval for the historic designation that is expected to help overcome challenges during the bar's reconstruction process.

The local LGBTQ community explained during a Facebook Live why the city of West Palm Beach’s historical designation for H.G. Roosters is important, and what’s next for rebuilding plans after a devastating fire.