Kids to be treated like A-list celebs as the walk the red carpet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, at the Little Smiles Stars Ball seven kids with illnesses and in tough situations will be treated like A-list celebrities as they walk down the red carpet at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

There will be paparazzi, tuxedos, gowns, even a giant candy cart. The kids have their own personal security into an event modeled like a Hollywood awards show. They are even interviewed by the 97.9 WRMF’s KVJ Show.

“We make [the kids] feel like superstars make them feel like heroes. We escort them to the ball,” said West Palm Beach police officer Seth Buxton.

“These are children in our own communities that have overcome some pretty remarkable circumstances, both medical and non-medical. And now we have a chance to honor them, highlight them, their parents, their guardians or siblings or to watch them walk this red carpet,” said Nicole Mercado De Leon who is the executive director of Little Smiles.

“You'll see a lot of police officers that are there you'll see officers crying, choked up because to see these kids that that have a great outlook on life. Some of them have physical disabilities, some are sick. They're overcoming all these different problems with it with you know a big heart and in a in a big smile and to be to be part of that and bring some joy to these kids,” said officer Buxton.

The Stars Ball is Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center and is the primary fundraiser for Little Smiles.