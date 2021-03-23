Kids receive Carson Scholars Fund scholarships

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ten-year-old Derron Blake Jr., known as D.J., is now a Carson scholar. "Not only was I selected as a Carson Scholar, I am the 10,000th recipient of this prestigious award," said D.J.

D.J. looks forward to working in the White House one day or being an engineer.

Dr. Ben Carson and his wife gave D.J. and thousands of other kids a good start.

"Principally for those young people who achieve at the highest academic level and demonstrate that they care about other people. We are trying to create the leaders of tomorrow," Dr. Carson said.

Dr. Carson said the students are awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

"It's invested on their behalf, let's say you get it in the 4th grade, like the young man today, all of those years of investment until he goes to college," he said.

His wife Candy Carson said, "When you get behind them like something like this and they feel affirmed for the dedication and sacrifice, because they do sacrifice. They are working hard when others are out playing, they are developing themselves to be the best that they can be."

Another student receiving an award was Northboro Elementary School 5th grader Olivia Harper.

"I'm really proud of being a Carson Scholar and it makes me feel really good. I really enjoy reading and I get to put a bit of my reading skills into my writing and it's really fun to be creative with writing," she said.

The Carson Scholars Fund has been around for more than two decades. It's a national program and has awarded almost $8 million in scholarships.