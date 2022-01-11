Kayla Carridis: Police still looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Kayla Carridis, 16, was last seen on Jan. 6 in the 2200 block of north Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach. She was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and carrying a brown purse.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Carridis is asked to contact a local police agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at (561) 822-1900 and reference case number 2022-251.