Jury convicts West Palm Beach felon of distributing fentanyl

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal jury convicted a West Palm Beach man on drug trafficking and firearms charges related to his participation in a conspiracy to sell fentanyl, cocaine and meth, and his possession of a machine gun.

On Wednesday, the jury found Willie Boone, 24, guilty in West Palm Beach, the Department of Justice said in a news release Friday.

On March 3, 2022, the West Palm Beach Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence and he was detained.

During the search, officers recovered controlled substances that N-Pyrrolidino Etonitazene, Eutylone and cocaine. Other recovered evidence included two firearms, one of which was a Glock Model 17 pistol with a machine gun conversion device making it fully automatic.

Boone, who previously had been convicted of three felony drug-trafficking offenses, was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The jury convicted Boone of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to register a machine gun.

He faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 45 years in prison. Boone is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2024, by District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the West Palm Beach Police Department investigated the case.

This conviction is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

