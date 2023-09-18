'Jack the Bikeman' celebration of life set for Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A celebration of life for Samuel H. "Jack" Hairston III, known as "Jack the Bikeman" for donating repaired and refurbished bicycles to thousands of needy children and adults in South Florida, will take place Tuesday on what would have been his 82nd birthday.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach

"All are welcome to participate in remembering Jack, his life and contributions to his life and legacy," accoding to a news release.

A memorial graveside service will be scheduled at a later date at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian, Mississippi.

Donations in Memory/Honor of Jack can be made to Jack the Bike Man Inc. via check to PO Box 17565 West Palm Beach, FL 33416 or online via Paypal on http://www.jackthebikeman.org/donate [jackthebikeman.org].



Hairston, founder of the West Palm Beach-based not-for-profit Jack The Bike Man Inc., died on July 7 from a heart attack, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Since 2007, 32,000 bikes have been provided to Palm Beach County, including 2,318 given away during the Christmas season in 2019, with 48,701 volunteer hours from 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Besides his donation program, the shop performs repair and maintenance on bikes and sells refurbished ones for sale with trained technicians. Profits support the mission.

