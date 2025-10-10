Jack the Bike Man partners with fire stations in West Palm Beach for holiday bicycle donation program

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A community initiative is bringing holiday joy to families in need through a bicycle donation drive.

Jack the Bike Man has partnered with fire stations in West Palm Beach to collect donated bicycles that will be refurbished by mechanics and distributed to families during the holiday season.

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield was at Fire Station 2 Friday morning, when Commissioner Christina Lambert donated two of her own bikes and highlighted the importance of community support.

"We're all in this together. Some families can't afford to have bikes, while some folks just need an extra hand,” Lambert said. “So, if you have something extra that might help or bless another family, please help bring it by to one of the fire stations, and we'll help get it in the hands of families in need.”

Donations will be accepted at Fire Stations 2, 4, and 6. until 7 p.m. tonight.