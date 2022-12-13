'Jack The Bike Man' looking to expand into new space

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "Jack the Bike Man" is known for making the holidays brighter for the economically challenged.

Jack Hariston said his passion for bikes started as a young boy.

"I remember the feeling of this sensation of freedom when I got a half a block away from a house, and it was out of control wonderful, exciting sensations when I got around the block," said Jack.

His passion for giving bikes to kids and workers started by him fixing the breaks on a migrant man’s bike.

"There's so much poverty here," said Jack. "And I see so many kids who are not going to have anything for Christmas"

Helping others has ballooned into an annual holiday giveaway that hands out around 1,000 bicycles.

Jack said the feeling he gets when a child recieves their bike as, "heavenly."

Jack's charity has several programs that keep him from retiring.

"I was going to spend six months here and six months in Guatemala and retire and under the palm trees and a hammock. And here I am 25 years or so later. Still working seven days a week. Don't forget to go to Guatemala very often, but I love it down there.

Jack gives free refurbished bicycles and helmets to children from economically challenged families in Palm Beach County during the holidays. Gotta' Get a Bike is an four week after school program for middle school aged children that meets twice a week. It promotes bike riding to instill healthy physical fitness habits. It teaches basic bike repair and bike safety. Participants that complete the class are awarded a bicycle, helmet, lock, light, bell and tool kit. Earn a Bike - Participants volunteer for a set amount of hours at the bike shop and earn a free bicycle.

There are many other projects Jack's charity works on throughout the year including helping people with addictions.

The charity is looking to renovate a new permanent warehouse behind his current location at 420 Claremore Drive in West Palm Beach.

The organization is excpeting new and reused bikes, donations, and has an Amazon Wishlist.