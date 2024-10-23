'It turns things upside down': West Palm Beach law firm out more than $20K following burglary

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are actively searching for a man accused of stealing nine laptops from a law firm worth at least $20,000.

After work hours, a man was caught on security camera video breaking into the Romano Law Group on Belvedere Road.

He can be seen coming through the emergency exit door, which the owner said was locked.

Once he is inside, he goes from office to office stealing laptops.

"I felt when he got in here, he knew where he wanted to go," said John Romano.

He is unsure if the person has been to the office before, but the way the man appears to know the layout, makes it a possibility.

On the laptops, Romano said they contain business and personal information of many of the employees and staff.

WPTV John Romano says man broke into the law firm in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"Emotionally for our staff, it turns things upside down for them," he said.

Luckily for clients, there is a login system, so the burglar cannot access any of their information.

However, in the security video, it shows even laptops in locked offices were not safe. The man can be seen kicking the door in to get to the computer.

To Romano, losing the computers is not what troubles him.

"It's the act of an invasion, somebody is bold enough to say,' I don't care, I'm going to invade your property,"' he said. "That's the worst part of the crime."

He is hoping that with his security camera videos showing the man, someone will recognize him leading to his arrest.