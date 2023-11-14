Israeli soldier held hostage confirmed dead, had family in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old Israeli soldier abducted by Hamas was confirmed as killed, 10 days after her mother came to West Palm Beach from the Jewish state to plead for her release.

On Tuesday, Israel Defense Force Noa Marciano announced she was listed as a “fallen soldier held captive by a terror group.”

“She was promoted from private to corporal posthumously,” the IDF said as it posted her name on the website of fallen soldiers, adding it had notified her family.

IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed her death during a briefing.

"We notified the family of IDF fallen soldier Noa Marziano," IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagarisaid during a briefing."May her memory be a blessing. She was kidnapped by the Hamas terror organization.

Hamas is holding about 240 people hostage since Israel was attacked Oct. 7.

"To the families of the hostages, I wish to say: we are working together with all the relevant bodies in all possible ways, operational, intelligence, and civilian, to bring your loved ones home." Hagari said. "We will leave no stone unturned, we will miss no opportunity to bring them home. We have a deep commitment to their safety and to return the hostages home.

Marciano was of Modi'in, a city southeast of Tel Aviv and northwest of Jerusalem in Israel.

On Monday, Marciano was displayed in a video released by the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing. In it, she appeared before the camera where she mentions the name of her parents and the bombings in Gaza.

The New York Times on Tuesday reported a 19-year-old Israeli soldier had been killed by Israeli airstrikes Thursday.

On Nov. 4, her mother, Adi Marciano, spoke to WPTV in West Palm Beach to get the story out and visit with family. The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County was assisting her.

She displayed a poster bearing the face of her daughter.

Khalil McLean/WPTV Adi Marciano holds a poster of her 19-year-old daughter Noa Marciano, who disappeared during the Hamas invasion.

"I want to keep her safe," Marciano said. "I don't know what else can I do."

During the Hamas invasion on Oct. 7, she told WPTV she was on the phone with her daughter, who was living in a community at the edge of the Gaza Strip.

"She said, 'Everybody's now fighting outside.' I heard some rockets, you know. I heard some girls scream," Marciano said, recounting that day. "And she said, 'Mom, I need to be quiet now and I need to hang up the phone.' She (hung) up the phone. There's no time for me to say I love her."

A week later, Marciano said, a Hamas telegram showed a picture of Noa in handcuffs, looking afraid but strong.

She heard nothing since.

"Maybe they have one woman like me that now is, you know, with my Noa," Marciano said. "And maybe there are some people that are good there that will keep them well in health and let them come home."

At the time she was still hopeful.

"In my heart, I feel that she is alive," this worried but hopeful mother said. "So when I see a picture of her, she says to me, 'Mom, everything will be OK and I will come back home, and I [will] tell you all the things I've been through.'"

