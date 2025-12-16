Palm Beach County nonprofit fights rising antisemitism through Holocaust education

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Antisemitism is on the rise and last weekend’s mass shooting in Bondi Beach, Australia— the nation’s worst attack in 30 years— serves to underscore that point.

One Palm Beach County organization is thinking globally and acting locally, fighting against hatred and bigotry and starting in the classroom.

inSIGHT Through Education is a Palm Beach County-based nonprofit dedicated to equipping students with the tools to promote kindness, acceptance and respect using lessons learned from the Holocaust and genocides worldwide.

This mission drove the organization’s 15th anniversary celebration, the Garden of Education Gala hosted by inSIGHT Through Education featured WPTV’s Tania Rogers as the event emcee and special guest, Emmy-winning actress Patricia Heaton from “Everybody Loves Raymond." inSight Through Education promotes students being kind, compassionate and loving to one another.

"If we get 80 years on this planet, and the money and fortune and cars and houses and anything else, that's going to go away," said Heaton, founder of the October 7th Coalition. "But what you did with four other people in your community, that's going to have eternal reverberations as those kindnesses."

Last school year, inSIGHT Through Education, one of only 12 Centers of Excellence nationwide by the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, worked to ensure that more than 7,000 students in Palm Beach County were able to hear firsthand testimony from Holocaust Survivors. Additionally, the organization also provides hundreds of professional development opportunities for South Florida educators including field studies in Washington D.C. and Europe.

At the gala, superintendent of The School District of Palm Beach County, Mike Burke shared that the board had unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.