Hundreds of people in dinosaur costumes hit Clematis Street to break Guinness World Record

It was an official attempt at the record in conjunction with Cox Science Center and Aquarium
On Friday night, hundreds descended on downtown West Palm Beach to break a world record.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Friday night, multiple T. rex were spotted in downtown West Palm Beach.

That is, people dressed as T. rex — and other dinos — hoping to break a Guinness World Record for largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.

It's an official attempt at the record in conjunction with Cox Science Center and Aquarium.

"They're trying to beat 253 people dressed as dinosaurs," said Thomas Bradford, the Guinness World Record official adjudicator. The world record since 2019 has been 252 people.

"So, in the grand scheme of records, this is quite a simple one, but sometimes the simple ones are the hardest to beat," he said.

Thomas Bradford, Guinness World Record official adjudicator.

He said that one of the rules of the attempt is that people must be dressed as dinosaurs — no dragon costumes. And they must keep their costumes on long enough to be officially counted.

And they were: At the end of the event, Bradford says 468 people were dressed as dinosaurs, breaking the Guinness World Record.

