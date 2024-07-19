How the worldwide tech outage is impacting South Florida drivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A worldwide technology outage is impacting some drivers in South Florida on Friday.

Florida's Turnpike posted on X that service plazas statewide are experiencing a service disruption that's affecting ATMs and "the ability to accept credit card payments."

Florida’s Turnpike Service Plazas are experiencing a service disruption that has affected onsite ATM’s, and the ability to accept credit card payments. Services are available for purchase with cash. Gas stations are not affected. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Florida's Turnpike (@FloridaTurnpike) July 19, 2024

As a result, you can only use cash inside service plazas.

Gas stations and fuel pumps at the service plazas are not affected, and you can still use a credit card there.

WPTV journalist Tyler Hatfield went by a service plaza in West Palm Beach, which had a sign on the door reading "Cash Only. We apologize for any inconvenience."