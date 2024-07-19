Watch Now
How the worldwide tech outage is impacting South Florida drivers

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 19, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A worldwide technology outage is impacting some drivers in South Florida on Friday.

Florida's Turnpike posted on X that service plazas statewide are experiencing a service disruption that's affecting ATMs and "the ability to accept credit card payments."

As a result, you can only use cash inside service plazas.

Gas stations and fuel pumps at the service plazas are not affected, and you can still use a credit card there.

WPTV journalist Tyler Hatfield went by a service plaza in West Palm Beach, which had a sign on the door reading "Cash Only. We apologize for any inconvenience."

A "Cash Only" sign at a service plaza on Florida's Turnpike in West Palm Beach on July 19, 2024.

