Houston Astros to take on the Washington Nationals Saturday at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals will open their spring training season against the Houston Astros on Saturday at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches.

To celebrate the ballpark’s first game under its new name, Grammy-nominated artist Travis Scott, founder of CACTI Hard Seltzer, will throw the game’s ceremonial first pitch and participate in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches is the spring training home of the 2022 World Series champion Astros and 2019 World Series champion Nationals.

The first 2,500 fans will receive complimentary t-shirts commemorating the day on Saturday.

