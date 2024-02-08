Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches new name of West Palm Beach spring training venue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — When the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals report for spring training in West Palm Beach, they'll do so at a newly named ballpark.

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is now known as Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches, it was announced Thursday.

Terms of the naming rights were not made public, but it is a multi-year deal.

As part of the agreement, the 7-year-old venue will be rebranded to reflect Cacti seltzer products available for all spring training games.

Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches is the spring training home of the 2022 World Series champion Astros and 2019 World Series champion Nationals.

Pitchers and catchers report for spring training next week.