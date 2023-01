WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at around 8:24 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of E Lakewood Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the home. It took firefighters 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.