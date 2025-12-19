WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — During the holiday season, WPTV is highlighting a local non-profit that is working overtime to offer a sense of hope and a place of community for families going through some of their toughest moments.

Quantum House has been serving families with children receiving medical care in Palm Beach County for almost 25 years. CEO Greg Quattlebaum says that their main goal is to make the 30 families staying at Quantum House feel like a home away from home.

“The holidays are especially challenging, because those are times for family. And often, families staying with us are away from their homes," Quattlebaum said. "And this community that embraces them becomes their family, their support system. It is just so important for them to have others, to have that social connection. And during the holidays, it is an especially difficult time.”

'Home away from home': Quantum House brings comfort, support to families during holiday season

With a staff of only six full-time employees, Quattlebaum says the organization relies heavily on daily volunteers, calling them the 'lifeline' of Quantum House.

One of the volunteer opportunities is the 'Chef for a Day' program, which provides the 30 families staying at Quantum House with nourishing, fresh meals each day during their stay. Volunteers are able to come in as a group, or even just a couple, and make home-style meals for the families inside the organization's kitchen.

“It's businesses in the community, it’s faith-based organizations, it's families and friends that come in and prepare a meal for the families every single day," Quattlebaum said. "It's truly the fabric of Palm Beach County."

WPTV Menu Board at Quantum House for 'Chef for a Day'

WPTV visited Quantum House to see 'Chef for a Day' in action, and was greeted by a group from Florida Power & Light (FPL) who were volunteering their time to cook up Mediterranean-style chicken bowls.

John Pauldine is an employee at FPL and was prepping meals at Quantum House for the first time. Having worked at a food bank in the past, Pauldine said giving back to the community was an exciting opportunity, especially during the holidays.

"Being a part of something like this today really makes me feel great, and it feels great to give back to the community," Pauldine said. "As someone who lives here, as someone who works here, it means a lot that we can have this opportunity to give back to our community and make it an even better place to live and work.”

WPTV FPL cooks meals at Quantum House as part of the 'Chef for a Day' program

Staying at Quantum House for over a month with her 5-year-old son, Ashleigh Woods says the quality meals make a huge difference after a long day of treatments and appointments.

“To not even have to think about what to prepare for dinner after we’ve had a long day of doing physical therapy or doctor’s appointments, has been really nice," Woods said.

Woods, who lives in Indiana, has now had multiple weeks-long stays at Quantum House while her son undergoes limb lengthening treatment for fibular hemimelia. She said she's grateful for the sense of community found through the non-profit.

“We’ve done hotel stays, for a longer two-and-a-half-month stay we did a condo, and having to try to maintain a normal home life in all of that in the middle of doing all of the medical stuff had been really challenging and really isolating," Woods said.

Despite being far from Indiana around the holidays, Woods says the Quantum House feels like a second home.

"(The staff) really make the time here feel warm, welcoming, special, and it's just a really good vibe," Woods said.

WPTV Ashleigh Woods speaks to Samantha Roesler at Quantum House

Exciting changes are coming for Quantum House, with a recently renovated and expanded kitchen and dining space, and plans to renovate all 30 suites in 2026 for their 25th anniversary.

“We want everything in the Quantum House to be perfect for these families, and we’re accomplishing that," Quattlebaum said.

Quattlebaum encourages those who are looking to volunteer in the community to consider giving their time to Quantum House.

“We see the same groups coming back time and time again, because when they first come, their heart is full and they want to do something good," Quattlebaum said. “When those volunteers leave Quantum House, their cup is full, and they want to come back. They want to be a part of this.”