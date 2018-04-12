Holocaust survivors share stories they endured

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - 94-year-old Carl Willner's scar is his constant reminder of what he endured the Holocaust.

"When I first got to Auschwitz I got hit with a riffle, you can tell here," he said.

Carl, who was born in Poland, told me he lost his entire family. "They were all killed, murdered. My brother, my sister, my aunts, my uncles, you name it."

His life story was featured in the book, Carl's Story, The Persistence of Hope.

"We hope to god that nothing like this never happens again."

Miriam Schwarcz, born in Hungary, shared a similar story.

"And like this... go, go, don't be afraid," recalled Schwarcz. "Those were the last words and I last time I saw her."

She was a teenager when she was sent to a concentration camp.

"We were so scared...what are they going to do us now."

As survivors share their stories, students at the Ben Gamla Charter School in Boynton Beach are learning about the Holocaust.

Maureen Carter is the Holocaust Studies program planner for the Palm Beach County School District.

"Second graders knew the word Holocaust. So they are curious and many middle school students they will read novels, books and are like what is this that happened," she said. "It's history and it's a very big part of those times of warriors and what happened to us and we don't want to let them forget."

