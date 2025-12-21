WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holiday travel rush has officially started, making it the busiest travel week on record.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), an estimated 122 million people are set to travel more than 50 miles over the 13-day holiday period, Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.

Holiday travel reaches record-breaking numbers as 122 million Americans hit the road

A record 8.03 million travelers will take domestic flights this holiday season, which is a 2.3% increase compared to 2024 holiday travel.

AAA says this year's top three most popular domestic travel destinations are right here in Florida: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Jackson Gaylor, WPTV Sunday morning at Palm Beach International Airport

If you are flying in or out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), be aware of a temporary road closure. The James L. Turnage Blvd. exit from the Airport to Australian Avenue will be closed from Dec. 15, 2025, through Jan. 16, 2026.

Drivers should use the following alternative routes to exit the Airport:

Belvedere Road & Congress Avenue

Belvedere Road & Florida Mango

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

PBI shares helpful holiday travel tips for passengers: