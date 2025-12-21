Holiday travel reaches record-breaking numbers as 122 million Americans hit the road

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The holiday travel rush has officially started, making it the busiest travel week on record.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), an estimated 122 million people are set to travel more than 50 miles over the 13-day holiday period, Dec. 20 through Jan. 1.
A record 8.03 million travelers will take domestic flights this holiday season, which is a 2.3% increase compared to 2024 holiday travel.
AAA says this year's top three most popular domestic travel destinations are right here in Florida: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
If you are flying in or out of Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), be aware of a temporary road closure. The James L. Turnage Blvd. exit from the Airport to Australian Avenue will be closed from Dec. 15, 2025, through Jan. 16, 2026.
Drivers should use the following alternative routes to exit the Airport:
Belvedere Road & Congress Avenue
Belvedere Road & Florida Mango
PBI shares helpful holiday travel tips for passengers:
- Check Flight Status: Stay informed on any flight status changes by staying in touch with your airline or using their mobile app for real-time updates.
- Check Your Bags for Prohibited items: Avoid last-minute delays at security by double-checking that your carry-on doesn’t contain any prohibited items. Review the TSA list of restricted items before you pack.
- Plan for Parking or Rideshare: Parking areas at PBI fill up quickly during the holidays. Arrive early to secure a spot or consider using Lyft, Uber, taxis or Palm Tran buses for convenient transport to and from the airport.
- Arrive Early: Two hours is recommended, as holiday travel often means longer wait times at check-in and security.
- Prepare for Longer TSA Lines: Holiday travelers should anticipate extended TSA lines and give themselves extra time to get through security.
- Consider Checking Luggage: Lighten your load by checking larger bags, making your airport experience smoother.
- Check with your airline for delays or cancellations before heading to the airport.