WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Holiday travel disruptions stretched across the country this week, as a powerful bomb cyclone battered parts of the Northeast and Midwest, delaying and canceling thousands of flights — and impacting travelers even here in sunny South Florida.

Nationwide, nearly 9,000 flights were delayed and close to 900 were canceled, according to flight tracking data. The ripple effects were felt at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), where families waiting to reunite faced unexpected setbacks.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Holiday travel chaos delays thousands of flights; family comes together at PBI

On Monday alone, more than 100 flights were delayed at PBI, including more than 30 JetBlue flights, while six flights were canceled across multiple airlines.

For siblings Melanie Gillespie, Amanda Grace, and their brother Bren, the travel delays nearly kept them apart — once again.

Standing at PBI with a handmade Ninja Turtle poster, Melanie and Amanda waited anxiously for Bren’s arrival. The three hadn’t been together as a complete family in years.

“This is the first time our entire family has been together since our father passed away in 2019,” one sister shared.

Amanda flew in from Ireland, Melanie from Boston, while Bren was scheduled to arrive from Rhode Island days earlier. Weather-related travel issues delayed his flight repeatedly, forcing the siblings to wait even longer.

The bomb cyclone caused widespread disruptions as travelers returned home from Christmas celebrations and prepared for New Year’s plans. Strong winds, snow, and dangerous conditions grounded planes and snarled airport operations across major hubs.

Despite the frustration, the Gillespie family remained hopeful.

The reunion held extra meaning. The family emigrated from Ireland in 1994, eventually settling in Jupiter, a place they still consider their childhood hometown. This holiday gathering also marked a celebration of a newborn family member — making the reunion even more special.

“We emigrated as a family of six in ’94 and settled in Jupiter,” Amanda said. “Now we’re all here again.”

After hours of waiting — and plenty of patience — Bren finally walked through the terminal.

Cheers erupted.

Hugs followed.

The family was whole again.

“We’re together again,” Bren said. “The universe tried to stop us, but it didn’t happen.”

As holiday travel challenges continue nationwide, this reunion served as a reminder that for many travelers, the destination — and the people waiting there — make every delay worth it.

