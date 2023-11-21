Holiday in Paradise in the running as Best Public Holiday Lights Display in nation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As West Palm Beach workers put the finishing touches on Holiday in Paradise, including the star attraction Sandi Tree, the city wants people to vote for the monthlong attraction as the "Best Public Holiday Lights Display" by USA Today.

On Monday, sand sculptors were ending their work with the lights to be completed by Tuesday.

Voting for the Readers’ Choice poll will end at noon Nov. 29, one day before the attraction opens. The public is invited to vote [10best.usatoday.com] once per day. The results will be announced Dec. 8.

The city's attraction, including the world's only 700-ton sand tree, is among 20 nominated for USA Today “Best Public Holiday Lights Display.”

HIP took top honors in the 2021 poll. Since her debut in 2012, Sandi has received numerous international and regional awards and accolades.

The 65-foot Ferris wheel debuted last year to complement the 35-foot tree. The annual celebration features free entertainment including 100 tons of other sand sculptures, nightly music and light shows.

This year’s them is “Treasure West Palm Beach” and features a pirate theme. The city is adding a new element – Paradise Island Presented by Dunkin’. It is a 50-ton sandbox with holiday- and pirate-themed activities.

The attraction will debut on the Great Lawn, at 100 N. Clematis St., from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 30. It will run through Dec 31 with it open through midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The opening celebration will feature music by The Music Machine.

Truckloads of sandarrived in West Palm Beach on Nov. 1. In all, a total of 850 tons of sand was dispersed.

