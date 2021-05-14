Health Care District mobile vaccination clinic in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine while out and about in downtown West Palm Beach.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is rolling out one of its mobile vaccination clinics to downtown West Palm Beach by the waterfront.

The van is positioned next to E.R. Bradley's on Datura Street.

“We’re making it convenient for people who have not yet been vaccinated, including adolescents who are now eligible,” said Darcy J. Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. “With our mobile clinic parked downtown, visitors can receive a vaccination on their way to dinner.”

The Health Care District teamed up with the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County to offer free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccines through this Sunday. City of West Palm Beach Firefighters will administer the shots.

The vaccines will be offered:

· Friday, May 14th from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine)

· Saturday, May 15th from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine)

· Sunday, May 16th from noon to 7 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine)

On Saturday, the Health Care District will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations along the 500 block of Clematis Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of vaccination for anyone between the ages of 12 and 17.

Next week, the Health Care District will provide walk-up vaccinations with one of its mobile units in the parking lot of its Lantana clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana, Florida. The hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21.

The Health Care District is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations to patients during regular doctors’ office visits at all of the nine C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic sites across the county, which are located in areas of need. Appointments at the clinics can be made by calling 561-642-1000.