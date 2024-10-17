'HE NEEDS AN AMBULANCE': 911 calls released from Monday's gunshot incident involving 11-year-old in West Palm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year-old is recovering after police say he was shot Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach. The shooting took place on Divison Avenue, and officers say nine children were in the home at the time of the incident— with no adult supervision.

On Wednesday, the West Palm Beach Police Department released the 911 calls of the victim's brother begging the dispatcher for help.

"Somebody was playing with a gun and he got grazed," the caller said.

The dispatcher asked if the victim is still breathing, to which the brother responded "He's okay. He's just bleeding. He got grazed, nothing major he just needs an ambulance please."

The dispatcher sounded surprised to hear the victim was only 11 years old.

WPTV Reporter Kayla McDermott went door to door, and talked to neighbors about the incident.

Neighbors were surprised to learn a 12-year-old brought two guns to the home to sell to two other boys. WPBPD said the child who fired the weapon was not any of those three boys.

Nearby residents couldn't understand how the child was able to get their hands on the weapons, and especially be alone with guns.

"The moral of the story here is— kids and guns; A dangerous combination," West Palm Beach Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said.

Unfortunately, it's a combination that has been on the rise recently in Florida. According to stats from Everytown Research and Policy, an organization aimed at reducing gun violence, there have been 19 unintentional shootings from children, resulting in eight deaths across the state this year.

Throughout the country, there have been 200 accidental child-related shootings with 74 deaths and 128 injuries, which now includes the 11-year-old shot on Division Avenue.

According to police, the 12-year-old i the only one charged at this time, facing two counts of possession of a concealed weapon. The case will be presented to the State Attorney.