Hamilton coming to Kravis Center

It turns out you won't have to travel to Broward County to see the Tony-award winning play Hamilton.
But you will have to wait to see it.
On Facebook, the Kravis Center posted that the play will be performed during the 2019-2020 Kravis on Broadway season.
The Broward Center for the Performing Arts announced last week that the musical will be performed during its 2018/2019 season.
Information on Hamilton from the Kravis Center:
The national tour of HAMILTON will play West Palm Beach as part of the 2019/2020 Kravis On Broadway Season.
The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the 2018/2019 season. Subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2019/2020 season will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premiere West Palm Beach engagement of HAMILTON before
tickets become available to the general public.
How to Get Tickets to Kravis On Broadway 2018/2019:
Subscribers for the Kravis On Broadway series will receive their renewals in early March. Kravis Center donors will receive information on becoming a Kravis On Broadway subscriber for the 2018/2019 series mid-May, and subscriptions will go on sale to the general public in June. For more
information about becoming a donor, log on to kravis.org/membership, or call (561) 651-4320.
For information about purchasing a subscription to Kravis On Broadway 2018/2018, contact the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471, or log on to www.Kravis.org/broadwayseason.
For Group Sales, please contact Teri Reid at (561) 651-4438 or treid@kravis.org, or Karen Farruggia at (561) 651-4304 or Farruggia@kravis.org.