Gulfstream Goodwill empowering women suffering from homelessness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kristi Johnson looking forward to getting her hair trimmed and styled.

"You don't have a lot of self-esteem and this right here has been, it's made us all feel good, and we are all happy," said Johnson.

Kristi and dozens of other women are getting the royal treatment for a day, thanks to Gulfstream Goodwill and the community. Keith Kennedy is the President and CEO of the organization.

"It started by a generous donation from 'S by Serena' which was significant enough as far as brand new clothes donation that we decided what can we do with that. Who can we get it into the hands to and what other services can we provide more than coming and picking up wardrobe," said Johnson.

The women are residents at the Lewis Center, a homeless resource center in West Palm Beach.

"The fact that we operate four homeless resource centers and one of the largest providers of homeless resources in the Palm Beach County community," said Kennedy.

Kenney added this beauty day for the women was possible due to the community working together.

"A culmination of the community coming together to support providing dignity to individuals who are suffering from homelessness in our community," said Kennedy.

Johnson was excited to pick out four outfits to wear.

"I like clothing, clothing is my thing. Love it," said Johnson.

The day also including make-up to help the ladies feel special.

"Which is really giving individuals back some dignity and empowering them to move out of homelessness and back into independent living," said Kennedy.

The Women For The Win events taking place in several locations, which include the Pahokee/Belle Glade area, Royal Palm Beach and two in West Palm Beach. Almost 200 women participated.

