Good Samaritan Medical Center upgrades technology for breast cancer detection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New look, new high-tech equipment to detect breast cancer.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach has rolled out exciting and innovative changes at the newly redesigned Norma E. & Miles M. Zisson Comprehensive Breast Center of the Palm Beaches.

The hospital, located at 1309 North Flagler Drive, just invested nearly $250,000 on upgrades at the center to improve the quality of care for patients.

Those enhancements include the high-definition Genius 3D Mammography exam, which generates sharper and more detailed images of the breast so cancer can be detected earlier, when it is easier to treat.

There's also the Affirm Breast Biopsy Guidance System, which allows doctors to quickly perform 3D breast biopsies on patients to more accurately detect breast cancer.

Another addition at the center is the Supersonic Mach 40 Ultrasound, which gives the highest resolution images.

VIDEO OF UPGRADES:

Good Samaritan Medical Center upgrades technology for breast cancer patients

"As we continue to change the way we treat breast cancer, it is important we continue to keep up with the latest and newest technology, so the residents of Palm Beach County can benefit from getting the very best treatments for their overall breast health," said Sheri Montgomery, the chief executive officer of Good Samaritan Medical Center. "As we have done for over 100 years, our newly redesigned center will continue to provide amazing quality care to the South Florida community."

The American Cancer Society recommends that women between the ages of 45 and 54 get an annual mammogram to screen for breast cancer.

Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years or continue a yearly screening, the American Cancer Society said.

"We feel confident that by offering these new technological capabilities it will ensure greater patient care and confidence for those who come in for their yearly mammograms," said Dr. Elena Rehl, a breast surgeon at Good Samaritan Medical Center. "It is so important not to delay care especially for your annual mammogram. If you have been putting it off, we encourage you to make an appointment today."

Good Samaritan Medical Center is part of the Palm Beach Health Network. You can learn more about the services at the Norma E. & Miles M. Zisson Comprehensive Breast Center of the Palm Beaches by clicking here or calling 561-650-6441.