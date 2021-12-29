Good Samaritan Medical Center offers new Lilly Pulitzer-themed birthing suites

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local hospital wants mothers to give birth -- Palm Beach style!

Good Samaritan Medical Center teamed up with clothing brand and designer Lilly Pulitzer to create South Florida-style birthing suites.

The two "VIP" suites offer waterfront views with concierge service are meant to feel more like a Palm Beach hotel than your traditional hospital room.

WPTV Kelli Bergstrom at Good Samaritan Medical Center explains what the Lilly Pulitzer-themed suites offer.

Kelli Bergstrom, the clinical nurse manager for women's services at the hospital, said expecting moms are shocked when they see it.

"Birthing a child is already an experience, but we are trying to brighten that experience and give them a more comfortable, more relaxed, bright feel," Bergstrom said.

There is an additional cost to reserve one of these suites.

For more information and to book your room, call 561-650-6386.