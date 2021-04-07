Getting stimulus checks to those experiencing homelessness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The county with help from the community is getting the word out about getting stimulus checks to those who are homeless.

Throughout the month of April, several community partners, including The Lord's Place, A Different Shade of Love, and St. Ann Place, will help reach out to individuals and families who are homeless on how to receive their stimulus check.

James Green is the Director of the Palm Beach County Community Services Department.

"Many may just receive a check in the mail and so we will have access to a P.O. Box and an address for those who need it," said Green. "And we are also hoping to do some other things during this event, provide some wraparounds support, and encourage them to utilize the funds in a way that helps them to achieve housing."

Community leaders are also in the process of planning an outreach in the Glades area.

For more information call James Green at 561-355-4702 or email jgreen1@pbcgov.org.

