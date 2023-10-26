Watch Now
Get your car washed for free this Halloween at the haunted car wash in West Palm Beach

The event takes place Oct. 30-31 at Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center
Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center
Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 14:28:11-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A car wash in Palm Beach County is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering trick-or-treating for kids and a haunted car wash experience for adults.

The haunted car wash will take place Monday and Tuesday at Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center's new location at 1890 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

Family-friendly hours will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes trick-or-treating for kids with free candy and a tote bag. Scarier thrills for adults will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., event organizers said.

Members of the SOFLO Jeep Customs will also be at the event with some of their Halloween themed cars. 

The event is open to the public and free for everyone and includes a free car wash for all visitors.

The car wash said it is also accepting donations that will directly benefit the West Palm Beach police fund.

