WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Okeeheelee Middle was a school in mourning, Thursday, as students returned just one day after learning their classmate, Dylan Winnick, died suddenly.

Winnick’s family said the flu was the cause of death, though the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has yet to confirm that information.

“It was kind of sad; everybody was crying,” said Anthony Mantle, a friend and fellow 7th grader of Dylan’s. “He was always happy. He was never sad. You’d never see him with a frown on his face.”

Mantle found out about his friend’s sudden passing during class, Wednesday. “I was in second period and I went to get water and I saw everybody crying,” said Mantle. “It was not normal at all even the teachers were saying it’s not normal.”

Despite many unanswered questions, Mantle said he wants to remember Dylan like the good kid and student he was. “He always kept up with his grades,” Mantle said. “It was a really sad day yesterday.”

Funeral services have been scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Church International in Lake Worth.

Dylan’s friends said they will wear orange, his favorite color, to school on Friday. They will also honor the 12-year-old with a bike ride, one of his favorite activities, on February 3.