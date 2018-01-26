WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Okeeheelee Middle was a school in mourning, Thursday, as students returned just one day after learning their classmate, Dylan Winnick, died suddenly.
Winnick’s family said the flu was the cause of death, though the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has yet to confirm that information.
“It was kind of sad; everybody was crying,” said Anthony Mantle, a friend and fellow 7th grader of Dylan’s. “He was always happy. He was never sad. You’d never see him with a frown on his face.”
Mantle found out about his friend’s sudden passing during class, Wednesday. “I was in second period and I went to get water and I saw everybody crying,” said Mantle. “It was not normal at all even the teachers were saying it’s not normal.”