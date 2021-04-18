4 'Lost Corvettes' on display in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Four classic Corvettes worth more than $200,000 from the legendary Peter Max Lost Corvette collection were on display today at Supercar weekend in West Palm Beach for a good cause.

In total, 36 historic cars are being given away in a sweepstakes with all proceeds benefitting "Stand for the Troops," a non-profit organization that provides medically-proven and effective treatments to military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury.

More than 30 years ago, the legendary pop artist Peter Max purchased a collection of 36 classic Corvettes – one each from 1953, the year the iconic sports car was first introduced by Chevrolet, to 1989. He intended to use them as one-of-a-kind canvases, but instead they lay dormant, collecting dust, dirt and debris and falling into disrepair in a series of New York City parking garages for more than a quarter-century.

“Everyone who is associated with our organization, The Corvette Heroes were veterans themselves and they it would be a wonderful cause to get people to enter to win these and then give back to the veterans as well so it is a win win for everybody,” said Katherine Mesa, brand ambassador for The Lost Corvettes.

For more information on The Lost Corvettes, visit https://www.thelostcorvettes.com/ Enter the code "VETTE" for double tickets.

For more information on Stand for the Troops, visit https://sftt.org.