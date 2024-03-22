Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Former Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy found guilty of sexual battery on a child

Verol Cowans sentencing date is set for May 23
A Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy has been arrested on a warrant from Palm Beach County on charges of sexual battery on a child, according to the sheriff's office.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 13:25:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy who was arrested in 2019 for sexual battery on a child was found guilty of the charges, according to Palm Beach County Court.

Verol Cowans was adjudicated guilty by a court on Thursday on three counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years old.

Cowans, who has a Port St. Lucie address, was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail for the crimes since 2019.

A BSO detective assigned to the case said an investigation revealed that Cowans admitted during a controlled call that during the ages of 7 and 11, he had multiple incidences of inappropriate sexual contact with the alleged victim.

Cowans was remanded to PBSO custody pending his sentencing date, which is set for May 23.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.