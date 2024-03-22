Former Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy found guilty of sexual battery on a child

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy who was arrested in 2019 for sexual battery on a child was found guilty of the charges, according to Palm Beach County Court.

Verol Cowans was adjudicated guilty by a court on Thursday on three counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years old.

Cowans, who has a Port St. Lucie address, was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail for the crimes since 2019.

A BSO detective assigned to the case said an investigation revealed that Cowans admitted during a controlled call that during the ages of 7 and 11, he had multiple incidences of inappropriate sexual contact with the alleged victim.

Cowans was remanded to PBSO custody pending his sentencing date, which is set for May 23.