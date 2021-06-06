Forgotten Soldiers Outreach hold charity poker tournament

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach hosted their inaugural "Full Battle Rattle Charity Poker Tournament" at the Palm Beach Kennel Club on Saturday.

The nonprofit organization sends care packages to soldiers who are deployed overseas.

The event was to help raise the funds needed to continue the mission of 18 years in sending monthly "we care" packages.

Lynelle Chauncey Zelmar, Executive Director and Founder of Forgotten Soldiers Outreach said the packages serve as a lifeline for those who are deployed.

“It’s just that simple connection to home that is the morale boost and just knowing at mail call they hear their name. And we primarily send to those who do not receive anything from home. So we are making sure that none of our troops are forgotten,” Zelmar said.

To learn more about Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, visit forgottensoldiers.org.