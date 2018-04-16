Flu season is not over yet, influenza B on the rise

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Just when you thought it was over, the flu is making a comeback.

According to the health department the overall number of flu cases continues to drop, however there has been an unusual spike in influenza B. The uptick happened about three weeks ago and hasn’t fallen yet. Influenza A was the dominant strain for most of the season.

Doctors say it is unusual to see this many flu cases so late in the season and it could continue into May.

"They should keep away from crowded places.Wash hands regularly. Eat well. Sleep well,” Said Dr. Alice Blavo, a pediatrician at West Boca Medical Center.

The health department says it will continue monitoring the flu throughout the county.

"Usually, by mid-March we’re pretty much done everything continues week after week to go down down down until you get to May 1st. And unfortunately we’re not seeing that yet,” said Palm Beach County Health Department spokesperson Tim O’Connor. "We’re at mid-April, and we’re not seeing a downturn, so it’s going to go on for a little bit of time.”