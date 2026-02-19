Flight headed to West Palm Beach evacuated after reported engine issue

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A JetBlue flight headed to Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) was quickly evacuated after engine issues were reported, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

JetBlue Flight 543 took off at 5:55 p.m. from Newark Liberty International Airport Wednesday evening. According to the FAA, crews reported smoke in the cockpit after the plane exited the runway.

Passengers were evacuated via slides from the Airbus A320.

Arrivals to Newark Liberty International Airport were shortly paused after the incident.

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

