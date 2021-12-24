Watch
Fire at Grandview Heights home in West Palm Beach

Early Friday morning, fire rescue crews were busy putting out flames at a home in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Dec 24, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Early Friday morning, fire rescue crews were busy putting out flames at a home in West Palm Beach.

Crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to a home on Palm St., near Georgia Ave in the Grandview Heights neighborhood.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the home.

No word yet on injuries or what started the fire.

