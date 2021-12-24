WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Early Friday morning, fire rescue crews were busy putting out flames at a home in West Palm Beach.
Fire at Grandview Heights home in West Palm Beach.https://t.co/Hfe3SlIPx6@WPTV pic.twitter.com/UjQ3oEs0dD— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) December 24, 2021
Crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to a home on Palm St., near Georgia Ave in the Grandview Heights neighborhood.
When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the home.
No word yet on injuries or what started the fire.