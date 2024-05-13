Fight between 'multiple individuals' leads to shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fight between multiple people Wednesday afternoon ended in gunfire, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Latham Road, PBSO said.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, at around 1 p.m., rescue crews responded to the area after a 911 call of several individuals fighting and possible shots fired. PBCFR said they treated two people who met trauma alert criteria and took them to a trauma center.

PBSO said one person was struck by gunfire and the shooter was identified and arrested.

The investigation is active and ongoing.