FHP: Man runs red light, dies in crash near West Palm Beach

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man died Friday afternoon in a crash in suburban West Palm Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 23-year old Misael Agustin was traveling southbound on N. Military Trail at 12:36 p.m. at a high rate of speed.

While Agustin was approaching the intersection of Lakeside Green/Shenandoah Drive, FHP says he ran the red traffic signal and entered the intersection, striking the side of a 2012 Hyundai driven by 26-year old Eleanor Vernon.

Both vehicles came to rest off the southwest corner of the intersection.

Agustin was pronounced dead at the scene. According to FHP he was not wearing a seat belt.

Vernon was treated for minor injuries.