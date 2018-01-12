FHP: Man runs red light, dies in crash near West Palm Beach

WPTV Webteam
11:31 AM, Jan 12, 2018
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man died Friday afternoon in a crash in suburban West Palm Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 23-year old Misael Agustin was traveling southbound on N. Military Trail at 12:36 p.m. at a high rate of speed.

While Agustin was approaching the intersection of Lakeside Green/Shenandoah Drive, FHP says he ran the red traffic signal and entered the intersection, striking the side of a 2012 Hyundai driven by 26-year old Eleanor Vernon.

Both vehicles came to rest off the southwest corner of the intersection.

Agustin was pronounced dead at the scene. According to FHP he was not wearing a seat belt.

Vernon was treated for minor injuries.

