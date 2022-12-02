Ferris wheel joins lit-up Sandi tree on Clematis Street

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sandi Tree now has a partner on Clematis Street to attract crowds, a 65-foot Ferris wheel.

On Thursday, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James led a lighting ceremony for the 35-foot Sandi Tree, which consists of 700 pounds of sand and has been sculpted for the 11th time. Then spectators could ride the Ferris the Ferris Wheel to watch the tree and the skyline from high above.

In conjunction with Clematis by the Night, festivities included a live performance by Remix, a holiday shopping boutique with festive handmade items, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Holiday in Paradise was selected as the 2021 winner of the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice poll. To secure the top spot for the second consecutive year, the public can vote on the website.

The fun will kick off at 6 p.m. and will go on until 10 p.m. every night through New Year's Eve.