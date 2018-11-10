FAA advisory suggests Trump visiting Palm Beach for Thanksgiving

WPTV Webteam
10:26 AM, Nov 10, 2018
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- An advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration suggests that President Donald Trump will spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.

The advisory issued on Friday notifies local pilots to expect flight restrictions around West Palm Beach between November 20 - 25 due to "VIP movement."

Last year President Trump and the First Lady visited Coast Guard stations in Palm Beach County during their visit and delivered lunch to the men and women on duty during the holidays.

