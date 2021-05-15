Esperanza Day celebrated in West Palm Beach

The sounds of Latin music filled the air in the alley between Datura Street and Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach for Esperanza Day on Saturday.

The event celebrated different cultures in Latin America including Mexico, Puerto Rico and to raise funds for the Esperanza community center, a non-profit organization whose vision is to promote the appreciation of all Latino neighbors and the role they play in the community.

“Many other countries do it in Latin America. It seems to be like the place where locals hang out. And so we have so many under-utilized alleyways that we have this potential public space waiting to happen. And what better way then to start with one of them,” said Sherryl Muriente, manager of Urban Placemaking West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority.

A percentage of the sales from Salento Coffee will be donated to the Esperanza Community Center and they plan on holding a similar event this fall.

For more information, visit downtownwpb.com.