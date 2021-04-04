Easter celebration held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As millions celebrated Easter around the world today, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown West Palm Beach hosted their Easter service and then an egg hunt under a large tent outside the church.

Hundreds more were watching the service remotely on the church's website.

“People want to be together. This is the time when people need a little hope, a little community in a safe way so we are just blessed to be able to provide that,” said Rector R.J. Heijmen.

The church will continue to use their outdoor tent until it gets hotter outside.

For details on the church visit holytrinitywpb.org.