Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach; crash with Tri-Rail train averted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.

A Palm Beach County woman driving a Lexus during a downpour, with zero visibility, mistakenly turned onto the CSX railroad tracks just south of Okeechobee Boulevard and Tamarind Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Her car got stuck on the tracks, but the woman was able to escape without any injuries.

Near miss: woman escapes injury after making a turn onto railroad tracks during downpour. @WestPalmPD alerted @CSX to stop northbound @Tri_Rail train minutes behind, averting a strike. #HurricaneNicole #Weather #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/66hz0th9Q7 — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) November 9, 2022

West Palm Beach police communications operators were able to alert CSX in time to stop a northbound Tri-Rail train that was only a few minutes away from the car.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured.